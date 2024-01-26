South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of STSBF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.54. 55,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

