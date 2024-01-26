Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Up 120.9% in January

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the December 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Price Performance

RILYM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. 50,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,620. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

