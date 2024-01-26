MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Up 184.3% in January

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, an increase of 184.3% from the December 31st total of 94,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of MAIA remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Friday. 104,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,715. MAIA Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.
MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Analysts expect that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About MAIA Biotechnology
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
