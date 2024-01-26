MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Up 184.3% in January

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, an increase of 184.3% from the December 31st total of 94,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of MAIA remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Friday. 104,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,715. MAIA Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Analysts expect that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

About MAIA Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

