Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.77. 510,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,522. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $378,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,066 shares of company stock worth $713,786 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

