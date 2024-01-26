Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.31. 308,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.