Stephens Raises Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $79.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. 510,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,522. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,772 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,929.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25,066 shares of company stock worth $713,786. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

