Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $212.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Snowflake from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.75.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.51. 3,786,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.61. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $211.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,861,842.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,103 shares of company stock valued at $104,828,404. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.