Guggenheim Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $80.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEE. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,485,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,905,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

