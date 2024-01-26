Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $37.23 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 104452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Specifically, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,802,896 shares of company stock worth $55,270,571 in the last ninety days.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

