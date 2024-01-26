Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $37.23 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 104452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.
Specifically, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,802,896 shares of company stock worth $55,270,571 in the last ninety days.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.