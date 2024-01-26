TFI International (TSE:TFII) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$215.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$180.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$172.67.

Shares of TFII traded down C$0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$180.40. 165,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,870. The stock has a market cap of C$15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.20. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$137.36 and a 12 month high of C$188.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00. 5.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

