BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Up 95.0% in January

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAFN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAFN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.35. 129,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.47. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

