Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the December 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $446,187.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,905. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,820,000 after buying an additional 1,904,955 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $68,499,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $35,745,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axonics

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. 882,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,909. Axonics has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

