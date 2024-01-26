Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at DA Davidson

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

HFWA remained flat at $20.58 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $29.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

