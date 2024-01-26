Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 378.9% from the December 31st total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,268,165. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

