Truist Financial Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $68.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,029,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,738,639. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,605,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $165,796,000 after buying an additional 60,447 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

