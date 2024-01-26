Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Declines By 87.5%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Applied UV Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AUVIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. 1,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.
Applied UV Company Profile
