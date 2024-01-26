Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Declines By 87.5%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AUVIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. 1,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

