Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the December 31st total of 394,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ATAT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 184,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,528. Atour Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
