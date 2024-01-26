Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the December 31st total of 394,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of ATAT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 184,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,528. Atour Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

