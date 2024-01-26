Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Up 125.7% in January

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,600 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the December 31st total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Assembly Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,988. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Assembly Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 53,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
