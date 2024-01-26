Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Up 125.7% in January

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,600 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the December 31st total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,988. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Assembly Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 299,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $233,995.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,864,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,143.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 53,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

