Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Price Performance

ARKOW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. Arko has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

