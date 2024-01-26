TD Cowen Boosts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $26.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the airline’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,819,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

