Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Down 68.1% in January

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 715,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
AIQ traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,202. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $983.22 million, a PE ratio of -187.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
