Susquehanna Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $190.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $203.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $156.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,701. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

