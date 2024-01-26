REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,193,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 6,051,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,612.8 days.

REC Silicon ASA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RNWEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. REC Silicon ASA has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Get REC Silicon ASA alerts:

About REC Silicon ASA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules.

Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.