REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,193,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 6,051,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,612.8 days.
REC Silicon ASA Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RNWEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. REC Silicon ASA has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.83.
About REC Silicon ASA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than REC Silicon ASA
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Trading Halts Explained
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.