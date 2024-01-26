Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

PSCE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,190. The company has a market cap of $222.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

