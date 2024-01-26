Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,839. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

