NU Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 32,397 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 36% compared to the typical volume of 23,804 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NU traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 29,541,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,422,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NU has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NU. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. New Street Research lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.