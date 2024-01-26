MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $57.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,795.80. 378,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,600.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,390.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,799.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

