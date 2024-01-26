Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,338 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,233,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

