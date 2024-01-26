Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.27.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $303.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,501. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.10.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

