Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.50.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.40. The company had a trading volume of 497,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

