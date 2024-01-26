Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $95.75. 976,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

