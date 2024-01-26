Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 548 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,437 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.07. 929,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day moving average of $217.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $256.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.