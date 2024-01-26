Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,669 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,984. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

