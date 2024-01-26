Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Lowered by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,005 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Infosys by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.22. 5,694,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,313,954. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Infosys

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.