Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.30 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $71.71. 10,021,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,807,146. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

