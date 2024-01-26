Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,557. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

