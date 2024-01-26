Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,210 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 283.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,383,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. 20,774,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,695,424. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

