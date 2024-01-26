Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 51,818 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,818 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Corteva Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,665. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

