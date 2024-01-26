Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.73. 407,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.55.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

