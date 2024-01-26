ORG Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COMT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 514,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,314. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $648.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.