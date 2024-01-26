ORG Partners LLC Sells 765 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

RLY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 85,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $525.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

