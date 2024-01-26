ORG Partners LLC Sells 3,948 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $146,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BITO traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. 18,161,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,651,268. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

