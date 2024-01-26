MGO One Seven LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 34.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.39. 1,835,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,704. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $126.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

