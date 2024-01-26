MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $249.50. 1,078,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average of $249.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

