MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 9.8% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $163,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.5% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $688,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:UAPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. 3,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

