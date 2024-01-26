MGO One Seven LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of RYF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.68. 41,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The company has a market cap of $309.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $62.37.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

