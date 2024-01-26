MGO One Seven LLC Takes $545,000 Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.42% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 391,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 162,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,899 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,105. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

