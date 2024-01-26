MGO One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

