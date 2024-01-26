MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.68. 1,070,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a market cap of $205.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $176.39.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

