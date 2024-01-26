MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $577,000 Investment in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 338,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,131. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

